Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department arrested at least 13 people at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday as rioters laid siege to the building.

Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said that the police arrested “just above” 13 people and recovered “approximately” five weapons.

Recovered weapons included long guns and handguns, Mr. Contee said.

Of those arrested, three people were from Arlington and the rest were from outside the D.C. metropolitan area, Mr. Contee continued.

“I should add a very important note here that none of the arrests that occurred were D.C. residents,” he told reporters at an evening press conference. “All of the individuals who were arrested were from out of the area.”

Mr. Contee said earlier in the day that several police officers were injured, but still fought to protect the capitol.

