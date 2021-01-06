SALEM, Ore. (AP) - State Police in Oregon declared an unlawful assembly and at least one person was arrested at the state Capitol Wednesday afternoon as hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered.

Police in riot gear were trying to get people - many of whom were armed - to leave.

“OSP has declared this event an unlawful assembly. You must disperse,” State Police said via Twitter.

The pro-Trump crowd was touting unfounded allegations of election fraud and it came the same day pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Authorities said one person had been arrested for harassment and disorderly conduct. Video showed protesters and counter-protesters clashing and riot police moving in. By mid-afternoon, only a few dozen protesters remained, their American flags and Trump banners drooping in the rain. Police kept motorists from the area.

Prior to the protests, state office buildings around the Capitol were closed as authorities prepared for crowds and potential damage.

Salem has been the site of weekly protests since the November Election and has seen violent clashes between pro-Trump demonstrators and opponents.

