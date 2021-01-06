U.S. Capitol police appeared to spray mace at some angry Trump supporters who were pressing toward the Capitol on Wednesday as Congress began counting the Electoral College votes to certify the win of President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

Video posted on Twitter of the clash showed Capitol police officers taking up a defensive ring in front of the building as flag-waving Trump supporters tried to mount steps toward the entrances. One officer could be seen spraying them with a small canister that emitted a stream.

Several supporters could be seen pushing officers, who pushed back.

“Move out!” one officer yelled.

Staffers in the Cannon House Office Building and the Library of Congress’s Madison Building are being instructed to evacuate by Capitol Police, The Washington Times confirmed.

Earlier this week the Sergeant-at-Arms urged lawmakers and staffers to stay in the underground tunnels connecting the Capitol and office buildings, ahead of the planned demonstrations.

In another video posted by the Huffington Post, Trump supporters attempted to knock over bicycle racks ringing the Capitol while police with clubs pushed them back.

“F—-ing traitors!” one protester yelled at the police.

The protesters were met with strong condemnation from members on both sides of the aisle.

Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, who is breaking with other conservative members of his party, said he won’t be intimidated into supporting the electoral challenge by “mob demand.”

Rep. Elaine Luria, whose office is in the Cannon building, said there were reports of a pipe bomb outside.

“Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots,” the Virginia Democrat tweeted. “I don’t recognize our country today and the members of Congress who have supported this anarchy do not deserve to represent their fellow Americans.”

Staffers in the Senate Press Gallery told journalists covering the debate that if protesters storm the Capitol, they will usher reporters into the Senate chamber and lock the doors, Axios reported.

Trump supporters are trying to break past police lines at the Capitol building.pic.twitter.com/kzLo2vWyfq — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) January 6, 2021

• Gabriella Muñoz contributed to this story.

