Thousands of Trump supporters have gathered Wednesday in downtown Washington to protest Congress’ certification of the election.

A sea of “Make America Great Again” hats, Trump flags and “Stop the Steal” signs have filled the Ellipse near the White House.

President Trump is expected to speak at the rally, but it is not clear when he will do so. His supporters are rallying behind his claims of widespread voter fraud that handed the presidential election to Joseph R. Biden.

Other pro-Trump demonstrations are also taking place throughout the District.

There is a heavy police presence which includes unarmed members of the D.C. National Guard. Several nearby roads have been shut down and parking restrictions are in place.

