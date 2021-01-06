LAS VEGAS (AP) - A son of rancher and states’ rights advocate Cliven Bundy has been arrested in Nevada.

After 41-year-old Cliven Lance Bundy was jailed on warrants including violating a domestic violence restraining order and resisting a public officer, he appeared in court Tuesday but bail was not set, the Las Vegas Sun reported. Henderson Police spokesman Officer Alan Olvera confirmed the arrest.

In 2015, Bundy, who goes by his middle name, was sentenced to prison for 2013 felony convictions. At the time, he apologized for missing court dates, failing to keep in contact with probation officers and failing since February 2013 to complete a one-year court-run drug diversion program.

Bundy’s father gained national attention over a 2014 armed standoff with federal agents near the family ranch in Nevada. Two years later, Bundy’s brothers led a 41-day anti-government protest occupation at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon.

It’s unclear if Bundy has an attorney who can comment on his recent arrest.

