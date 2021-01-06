Sen. Rand Paul announced he won’t support the effort to challenge the Electoral College count Wednesday, directly linking the gambit to the chaos that erupted at the Capitol.

Mr. Paul tweeted his speech from an undisclosed location as members are sheltering in place after demonstrators stormed the Capitol.

“I was planning to say I fear the chaos of establishing a precedent that Congress can overturn elections,” the Kentucky Republican wrote. “Boy, was I right. Chaos. Anarchy. It’s wrong and un-American.”

“Imagine the furor against the Electoral College if Congress becomes a forum to overturn states’ Electoral College slates. It is one thing to be angry. It is another to focus one’s anger in a constructive way. That hasn’t happened today, to say the least. We simply cannot destroy the Constitution, our laws, and the Electoral College in the process,” he added.

Lawmakers were debating a challenge to Arizona’s Electoral College votes when protestors, many carrying Trump flags and apparel, broke past police lines and into the building.

Factions of Republicans in both chambers planned to object to multiple states on Wednesday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.