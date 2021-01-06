Democrat Raphael Warnock won his Georgia runoff race against Sen. Kelly Loeffler, according to networtk calls made Wednesday morning more than an hour after the minister himself declared victory.

NBC News, CBS News and CNN all declared the race a victory for Mr. Warnock shortly before 2 a.m., putting Democrats a step closer to taking over the Senate.

“We were told that we couldn’t win this election,” Mr. Warnock said Wednesday morning. “But tonight we proved that with hope, hard work and the people by our side, anything is possible.”

With 97% of the votes reported, Mr. Warnock led Ms. Loeffler by a 50.41% to 49.59% margin.

Democrat Jon Ossoff, meanwhile, was locked in a tight race against Sen. David Perdue in a contest that now could decide who controls the U.S. Senate.

But shortly before the network calls for Mr. Warnock, the Ossoff campaign issued a statement saying it expects a win too when all the votes are counted.

Mr. Warnock, senior pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, said he hopes his story will be an inspiration “to some young person who is trying to grasp and grab hold to the American Dream.”

Mr. Warnock vowed to fight for everyone in Georgia

“Whether you voted for me or not, know this, I hear you, I see you,” he said.

