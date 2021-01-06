Democrat Raphael Warnock declared victory early Wednesday in his Georgia runoff race against Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

The networks had yet to call the race for Mr. Warnock, but if his win becomes official it will put Democrats a step closer to taking over the Senate.

Democrat Jon Ossoff, meanwhile, was locked in a tight race against Sen. David Perdue in a contest that now could decide who controls the U.S. Senate.

“We were told that we couldn’t win this election,” Mr. Warnock said Wednesday morning. “But tonight we proved that with hope, hard work and the people by our side, anything is possible.”

With 97% reported, Mr. Warnock led Ms. Loeffler by a 50.41% to 49.59% margin.

Mr. Warnock, senior pastor of the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, said he hopes his story will be an inspiration “to some young person who is trying to grasp and grab hold to the American Dream.”

Mr. Warnock vowed to fight for everyone in Georgia

“Whether you voted for me or not, know this, I hear you, I see you,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.