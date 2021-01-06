Senate Democratic Leader Charles E. Schumer said Wednesday that $2,000 stimulus checks will be “one of the first” items to tackle in the new Congress.

The New York Democrat took a victory lap as Democrats are on the verge of tying up control of the Senate, with one tight race in Georgia still uncalled.

“We sure didn’t take the most direct path to be here, but we are now here,” Mr. Schumer said. “America is experiencing one of the greatest crises, we’ve ever had in our history, and the Senate Democratic majority is committed to delivering the bold change, and help that Americans need and demand….Help is on the way.”

Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock was declared the victor in his challenge against Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Jon Ossoff is predicted to win against Sen. David Perdue, though the race has not been officially called yet.

If the results hold up, the Senate would have an even 50-50 split between the parties, with Vice-President elect Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote to put the chamber under Democratic control.

Mr. Schumer said once both new senators are sworn in, they’ll get to work on the next round of stimulus checks, which were featured heavily in the last weeks of the Georgia races.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, also celebrated the Democrats’ performance in Georgia with an eye towards more coronavirus relief with the new administration.

“Together, in under two weeks when we inaugurate the new Biden-Harris Administration, a unified Democratic Party will advance extraordinary progress For The People,” Mrs. Pelosi said. “We will pursue a science and values-based plan to crush the virus and deliver relief to struggling families, safeguard the right to quality affordable health care and launch a plan to Build Back Better powered by fair economic growth.”

President Trump pushed for the $2,000 checks before the end of the last Congress, making for a surprising alliance with Mr. Ossoff, Mr. Warnock, and the other Democrats on Capitol Hill.

The House passed a bill before the new year that would have sent the boosted stimulus payments to the public, but it couldn’t clear the Senate where Republicans were wary of even the $600 payments that passed in December.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.