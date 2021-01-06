HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Authorities in Connecticut are investigating a shooting Wednesday by a federal and local law enforcement task force in Hartford, where agents and officers went to arrest a man with a history of possessing illegal firearms, according to federal officials.

Spokesmen for the FBI and U.S. attorney’s office in New Haven would not immediately confirm details of the shooting, including whether anyone was killed. FBI spokesman Charles Grady said no law enforcement officers were injured.

Local and federal investigators were in the city’s North End to take Brandon Spence into custody for violating the conditions of his supervised release from prison, according to Thomas Carson, a spokesman for U.S. Attorney John Durham. Spence was not shot, he said.

Spence was arrested in 2018 for illegally possessing a handgun on the same Hartford street where Wednesday’s shooting occurred. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Spence was detained Wednesday and a court hearing was scheduled later in the day. A message seeking comment was left Wednesday for Spence’s lawyer in the 2018 criminal case.

