The chief of staff for first lady Melania Trump reportedly resigned Wednesday over the protests at the U.S. Capitol.

Stephanie Grisham, also a former White House press secretary, submitted her resignation Wednesday afternoon, effective immediately, CNN first reported.

Ms. Grisham confirmed her resignation in a tweet.

“It has been an honor to serve the country in the @WhiteHouse. I am very proud to have been a part of @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP mission to help children everywhere, & proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration. Signing off now - you can find me at @OMGrisham,” she wrote.

According to CNN, there was been much rumbling during the day among White House staffers about Mr. Trump’s encouraging the demonstrators who later stormed the Capitol while it was certifying the Electoral College victory of President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

Mrs. Trump brought Ms. Grisham into the East Wing in 2017, where she developed a reputation as a staunch defender of the first lady.

She served as Mr. Trump’s third press secretary from mid-2019 to early 2020, serving between Sarah Sanders and Kayleigh McEnany, though never conducted an on-camera briefing for reporters before returning to Mrs. Trump’s staff.

