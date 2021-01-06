Rep. Tim Ryan, Ohio Democrat, said Wednesday that it’s too dangerous to allow President Trump to continue serving as president until President-elect Joseph R. Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20.

“It is too dangerous to have him as president over the next two weeks before an inauguration,” Mr. Ryan, a former 2020 presidential candidate, said on Twitter. “He cannot be trusted with the sacred honor the American People gave him.”

“I hope the 25th Amendment is put into action or an immediate bipartisan impeachment,” Mr. Ryan said.

House Democrats, including members of leadership, say Mr. Trump needs to be impeached or immediately removed from office for fomenting the unrest and violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, the vice president and a majority of the president’s Cabinet can inform Congress that the president is incapable of discharging his duties. The vice president then assumes the powers and duties of the office.

