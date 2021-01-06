Sen. Tim Scott wants the Senate to form a committee aimed at analyzing election integrity following the November election.

Under the South Carolina Republican’s plan, the bipartisan group would study how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted voting and the massive mail-in balloting that occurred.

The panel would then issue a report and make recommendations to various states so they can improve security and election integrity going forward for future elections.

“The beauty of the American experiment is the ability to freely question our processes and build upon lessons learned. We cannot move forward without looking back and scrutinizing the issues that led to millions of Americans losing trust in our election system,” Mr. Scott said.

“While every election has a modicum of fraud, the circumstances around the pandemic led multiple states to make rushed and perhaps ill-planned changes to their election systems weeks ahead of the presidential election. Simply put, Congress needs to act in a bipartisan fashion to examine the missteps — intentional or not — made this year in state legislatures across the country,” he added.

Mr. Scott plans to introduce a bill forming the bipartisan committee Wednesday.

Several states altered election laws in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic to allow increased mail-in voting, which President Trump and his allies claim led to election fraud.

Election officials in a number of swing-states, though, have stood by the results and say the allegations of widespread fraud are unfounded.

Recent polls show about a third of voters believe the 2020 election was not fair.

