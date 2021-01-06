Sen. Tom Cotton said Wednesday it is “past time” for President Trump to “accept the results of the election” and “quit misleading the American people.”

The Arkansas Republican and possible 2024 presidential contender said Mr. Trump must “repudiate mob violence.”

“And the senators and representatives who fanned the flames by encouraging the president … should withdraw those objections,” he said.

Mr. Cotton has been a stalwart ally of Mr. Trump, but has refused to embrace the president’s charge that the 2020 election was stolen.

