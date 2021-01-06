Trump supporters heaped scorn Wednesday on congressional Republicans who are certifying President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s Electoral College results, vowing to drive them out of office one by one.

At a “March for Trump” rally near the White House, allies of President Trump said they won’t forget what they call Republicans’ betrayal of the president.

“In two years, every politician that turns their back on our country will lose their seat,” said Trump campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson. “Even if they think for a second that they’re going to get away with it today, they’ve got another thing coming. Today is just the beginning. We are taking names today.”

She said the leaders of the Trump movement will target lawmakers who don’t support Mr. Trump in the congressional vote and will “work on replacing them one by one if we have to.”

Congress is voting Wednesday to certify the Electoral College results for Mr. Biden’s win. Republican lawmakers are divided on rejecting Mr. Biden’s votes from states where the president has alleged widespread fraud.

The president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., said of Republican lawmakers, “If you’re gonna be the zero and not the hero, we’re coming for you and we’re going to have a good time doing it. I suggest you choose wisely.”

Referring to the thousands of supporters on the National Mall, Mr. Trump Jr. said, “It should be a message to all the Republicans who have not been willing to actually fight — the people who did nothing to stop the steal. This gathering should send a message to them — this isn’t their Republican Party anymore. This is Donald Trump’s Republican Party!”

Kylie Jane Kremer, executive director of Women for America First executive director, criticized Republicans in Congress who have been “signing away our rights.”

“They keep attacking our president,” she told the crowd. “Every time they attack him, it’s an attack on you and me. I’m sick of it. Let Republicans know, we’re coming for you. And Democrats too.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.