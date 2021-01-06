President Trump said the violence at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday is the type of event that happens when an election is “stripped away,” adding the protesters should go home peacefully.

“These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Twitter later flagged the tweet, saying it violated the social media outlet’s rules.

“This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence,” Twitter’s statement read.

Pro-Trump protesters surged the Capitol interrupting a joint session of Congress to certify the November election result naming President-elect Joseph R. Biden the winner.

Lawmakers, staff and press were placed in safe areas within the Capitol complex as police battled the protesters. One woman was shot.

Mr. Trump called his supporters to D.C. to protest the election, saying there was widespread voter fraud from massive mail in ballots from several swing states.

