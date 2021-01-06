President Trump supporters went wild on Wednesday when he offered a succinct reason for his late-night turn of fortune during the 2020 election: “Explosions of bulls—.”

Throngs of supporters chanted “bulls—!” after the Republican recounted how his massive lead in swing states over Democrat Joseph R. Biden near midnight evaporated.

“This year, using the pretext of the China virus and the scam of mail-in ballots, Democrats attempted the most brazen and outrageous election theft, and there’s never been anything like this. It’s a pure theft in American history. Everybody knows it. That election — our election — was over at ten o’clock in the evening.”

Mr. Trump then detailed how leads in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin flipped in Mr. Biden’s favor by sunrise.

“And then late in the evening or early in the morning, boom! These explosions of bulls—,” he said. “And all of a sudden it started to happen.”

The president told his “Stop the Steal!” crowd that he will “never concede” to Mr. Biden no matter what happens in the days ahead.

Vice President Mike Pence will preside over a joint session of Congress Wednesday to finalize the Electoral College results, although Mr. Trump insists there is a constitutional way to fight on.

The president wants Mr. Pence to reject the current slate of Electoral College results and force the states into a re-certification process, which would throw the election into contested constitutional waters.

Warning: Strong Language.

President @realDonaldTrump: “We were leading, then…late in the evening and early in the morning…Boom! These explosions of BULLSHIT!” pic.twitter.com/gZhALJxZbw — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 6, 2021



Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.