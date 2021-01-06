Unrest in the nation’s capital Wednesday apparently sparked similar protests in Washington state at the governor’s mansion.

Olympia supporters of President Trump converged on the Democrat Jay Inslee’s lawn with bullhorns as their counterparts at the U.S. Capitol breached security and rushed for the House and Senate chambers.

“No more speeches!” one man exclaimed.

Others offered chants of “USA!”

A Washington State Trooper at Mr. Inslee’s residence unsuccessfully attempted to get the crowd to disperse, the Seattle Times reported.

President Trump responded to the Capitol crowds by urging supporters via social media to remain peaceful and return home.

BREAKING: Protesters enter the grounds of the Governor’s Mansion in Washington state. State Patrol says Governor Inslee is safe pic.twitter.com/dxm0szUi67 — BNO News (@BNONews) January 6, 2021

