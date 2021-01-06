President Trump told supporters to “go home” Wednesday after thousands of them stormed the Capitol, assaulted police, smashed windows and forced Congress to stop counting the Electoral College results.

“I know your pain. I know you’re hurt,” Mr. Trump said in a recorded video. “We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace.”

His message was posted minutes after President-elect Joseph R. Biden urged Mr. Trump to tell his supporters to end a violent “insurrection” at the Capitol. One person was shot, and at least one police officer was reported injured.

Mr. Trump said to his followers, “Go home. We love you. You’re very special. You’ve seen what happens, you see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace.”

Shortly before the message aired, Mr. Trump had directed more National Guard troops to the Capitol to restore order. Many of the demonstrators had attended a rally near the White House earlier in the day in which the president urged them to march on the Capitol and make their frustrations heard.

He said in the video, “We have to have law and order, we have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt.”

“It’s a very tough period of time,” he said of the election that he lost. “There’s never been a time like this, where such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us, from me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election. But we can’t play into the hands of these people.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.