President Trump urged Vice President Mike Pence to show “extreme courage” on Wednesday to send back states’ electoral votes for a recount when Congress begins to receive the Electoral College totals.

“States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!”

The president also said the GOP and the country need the presidency and the veto power more than ever, after Democrats appeared to gain control of the Senate by winning both runoff races in Georgia on Tuesday.

Republican legislators from Pennsylvania, for example, have asked GOP leaders in Congress to delay certification of the state’s 20 electoral votes for President-elect Joseph R. Biden, alleging that Democratic state officials illegally changed election procedures without the approval of the state legislature.

