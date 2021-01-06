Twitter on Wednesday evening suspended President Trump’s account, @realDonaldTrump, and threatened to permanently ban him from their platform.

“As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity Policy,” said Twitter from its @TwitterSafety account.

“This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked,” said Twitter.

Twitter said additional violations by Mr. Trump of its civic integrity or violent threats policies would yield a “permanent suspension” from its platform.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.