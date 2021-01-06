HOUSTON (AP) - A woman who allegedly stole a $10,000 bulldog from a Houston-area pet shop and fled in a speeding car while an employee chased her and clung to the hood was charged with aggravated robbery, authorities said.

Royshana King, 21, is accused of snatching the dog on Nov. 4 from Bully Kamp, a family-owned specialty pet supply store near Aldine, Texas, about 14 miles (22.53 kilometers) north of Houston. She was arrested and charged last Wednesday with aggravated robbery involving a deadly weapon, according to Harris County court documents.

Alize James, the worker who went after King, told the Houston Chronicle that King took the bulldog while James went to grab the mail. King tucked the 7-month-old dog named Chica under her arm and walked out the front door.

James, 21, told police she chased after King and a man who hit her with the passenger door and climbed into the driver’s seat.

“Just leave the dog, just leave the dog,” James said she yelled.

James ended up on the hood of the car to avoid getting hit by the driver who tried to run her over, court records show. The driver, who hasn’t been identified, sped recklessly for more than a mile while James clung to the hood. The man threw James to the ground when the car pulled over amid traffic and King allegedly stole her necklace before speeding off with the dog, James said.

King’s bail is set at $50,000.

