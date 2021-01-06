The civilian woman who was shot Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol as protesters swarmed the building has died, a law enforcement official told The Washington Times.

The woman, who has not been identified, was shot by a member of law enforcement and died at a Washington hospital hours later.

Little is known about the incident.

Washington Police Chief Robert J. Contee III confirmed that a woman sustained a gunshot wound inside the Capitol, but offered no details. He said the situation remains under investigation and his department is leading the probe.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, told Fox News that shots had been fired in the Capitol and called for calm.

“You do not do what is happening right now,” he told the network. “People are being hurt. This is unacceptable.”

