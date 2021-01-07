WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say two people have been arrested in a double homicide in Wichita.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Benjamin Blick says deputies took 34-year-old Joshua Dean Halstead and 28-year-old Jacquellyn Michelle Arthur into custody Wednesday in Wichita.

They have been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the Dec. 29 shooting.

Forty-three-year-old Bradley Michael Reece died at the scene. The other victim, 22-year-old Kayla Schmidt, was taken to a hospital, where she died on New Year’s Eve.

