HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Two Connecticut residents were among more than 80 people arrested in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, according to police in Washington.

Mauricio Mendez and Victoria Bergeson, both 40 and from Groton, Connecticut, were charged with unlawful entry and curfew violation, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. A police log does not provide details of the charges.

A violent mob loyal to Trump stormed the Capitol on Wednesday in an attempt to stop Congress from confirming that Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential election. Four people died, including a woman shot and killed by police and three others who suffered “medical emergencies” during the breach.

Mendez and Bergeson could not be reached for comment. Contact information for them could not immediately be found, and it wasn’t clear if they have lawyers who could respond to the allegations.

Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham on Thursday was among the federal officials asking people to come forward with information about Wednesday’s events in Washington.

“If the District of Connecticut is the appropriate venue for the prosecution of individuals involved in that disgraceful and criminal activity, our office will aggressively pursue any such matter,” Durham said in a statement.

