Iranian leaders said Thursday that President Trump has done irreparable harm to the U.S. and that the storming of the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters a day earlier represented the “annihilation of Western democracy.”

During a speech in Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blamed the incident on Mr. Trump, who has taken a tough stance toward Iran during his four years in office.

“What we saw in the United States last night showed annihilation of Western democracy in the world,” Mr. Rouhani said. “Everyone saw what a populist did to his country and damaged his country’s reputation in the international arena.”

Congress early Thursday morning formally confirmed the Electoral College vote count, cementing the victories of President-elect Joseph R. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The normally routine process was delayed after pro-Trump rioters assaulted the Capitol complex, sparking chaos and leading to at least four deaths.

American allies around the world have expressed shock and dismay at what unfolded Wednesday, while enemies such as Iran seemingly have reveled in the unrest. Iranian media prominently displayed photos of Wednesday’s events, while news stories pushed a narrative that America’s standing in the world has been permanently damaged.

“The grim scenes are an unprecedented stain on the US’ peaceful transfer of power,” reads part of a story on the website of Iran’s Fars News Agency.

