Education Secretary Betsy DeVos reportedly became the second Cabinet secretary to resign Thursday over the Capitol riots the previous day.

The Wall Street Journal reported the decision, saying Ms. DeVos called the assault on the U.S. Capitol a breaking point for her.

The resignation came a day after she called that riot a national disgrace and said America’s children need better examples.

“The eyes of America’s children and students … are watching what is unfolding in Washington today. We must set a better example for them,” she wrote. “The peaceful transfer of power is what separates American representative democracy from banana republics.”



Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.