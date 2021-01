A U.S. Capitol Police officer has reportedly died from injuries sustained during Wednesday’s assault on the historic building.

CNN first reported the death without naming the officer, citing “three sources.”

The death brings the death toll from Wednesday’s siege to five. A woman was shot and killed by Capitol Police inside the building during the riot and three other pro-Trump protesters succumb to medical emergencies outside.

