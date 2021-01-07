Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer plans to fire the Senate Sergeant at Arms once his party has control of the upper chamber.

“If Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Stenger hasn’t vacated the position by then, I will fire him as soon as Democrats have a majority in the Senate,” the New York Democrat told POLITICO.

Michael C. Stenger is the current Senate Sergeant at Arms.

According to his official U.S. Senate profile, Mr. Stenger is the “chief law enforcement officer” for the upper chamber of Congress, tasked with “maintaining security in the Capitol and all Senate buildings, as well as protection of the members themselves.”

Mr. Stenger other Capitol security officials are under fire for the breach that occurred at the pro-Trump protests that turned deadly during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.