Democratic Reps. David Cicilline, Jamie Raskin and Ted Lieu are circulating Articles of Impeachment against President Trump Thursday, one day after pro-Trump supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol.

The four-page resolution charges Mr. Trump with abuse of power for “willfully inciting violence against the government.”

“[Donald Trump] reiterated false claims that ‘we won this election, and we won it by a landslide.’ He also willfully made statements that encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — imminent lawless action at the Capitol,” the motion reads.

NEW: I am circulating Articles of Impeachment that @RepTedLieu, @RepRaskin and I have prepared to remove the President from office following yesterday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/b92GL9Ap33 — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) January 7, 2021

Massive crowds clad in pro-Trump apparel clashed with officers outside the Capitol, and police began to evacuate House office buildings as lawmakers began the certification of President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Not long after, both chambers were abruptly recessed, and lawmakers, reporters and staffers were forced to evacuate and shelter in place in undisclosed locations for hours.

The articles also cite Mr. Trump‘s Jan. 6 call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger where he pushed the election official to find the number of votes it would take for the president to overtake Mr. Biden in the state.

That incident also sparked talk of impeachment among rank-and-file Democrats, but party leadership threw cold water on that idea.

Now, Democrats across the board, including Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York, are calling for a swift, strong response to Wednesday’s chaos, demanding that the president be immediately removed either by the 25th Amendment, which would require the cooperation of Vice President Mike Pence, or a second impeachment.

The Democratic-led House impeached the president on two counts — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — back in 2019 along party lines over allegations that he tried to cut off military aid to Ukraine to get dirt on Mr. Biden and his son, Hunter. The president was acquitted in the Senate.

Only one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, has supported removing the president from office via the 25th Amendment, though several other GOP members have laid the blame for the angry mob at Mr. Trump‘s feet.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.