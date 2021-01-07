D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser late Wednesday extended a citywide public emergency through Inauguration Day after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol.
“I signed a Mayor’s Order that extends the public health emergency that I declared today for 15 days so that we can ensure peace and security through the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris,” Miss Bowser said in a statement.
The order, which expires on Jan. 21, authorizes the mayor to implement restrictions on businesses and request federal reimbursement for expenses sustained by the city government.
A citywide curfew was put in place from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. The mayor has not yet said whether the curfew will be extended.
