President Trump’s first official event after Wednesday’s debacle in Washington will be to award the Medal of Freedom to famed golfers Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player.

The president also will award the nation’s highest civilian honor posthumously on Thursday to Olympic athlete Babe Zaharias, who was also an accomplished golfer.

Ms. Sorenstam, who holds dual Swedish and U.S. citizenship, and Mr. Player, 85, a native of South Africa, won multiple titles during their illustrious careers.

The ceremony at the White House is expected to be closed to the press. It comes a day after thousands of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, with many of them causing destruction in an effort to stop Congress from counting the Electoral College results.

One woman was shot and killed by police, and three other people died from medical emergencies. There were at least 52 arrests.

