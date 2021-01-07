President Trump abruptly canceled plans to travel to Camp David on Thursday, instead opting to hunker down at the White House amid a growing backlash over the protest violence in Washington a day earlier.

White House officials did not give a reason for the canceled weekend getaway, which was first reported by Reuters.

After pro-Trump protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, the president has suffered several high-profile resignations from his administration and growing calls from Democrats for him to be removed from office.

Mr. Trump rarely uses the presidential retreat in Frederick County, Maryland.

He skipped the getaway Thursday with just two weekends remaining before he moves out of the White House and President-elect Joseph R. Biden moves in following the Jan. 20 inauguration.

