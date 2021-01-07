Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced her resignation Thursday, the first Trump Cabinet secretary to resign in response to the president’s supporters storming the U.S. Capitol this week.

Ms. Chao told her colleagues in a letter that the riot at the Capitol “has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”

“Yesterday, our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the president stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed,” she said.

Ms. Chao is the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has blamed “unhinged criminals” for the episode at the Capitol.

Her resignation is effective Monday. She is the highest-ranking of at least five administration officials to quit in response to the assault on the Capitol.

Ms. Chao said she will help the incoming transportation secretary nominee, Pete Buttigieg, “with taking on the responsibility of running this wonderful department.”

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol after the president addressed them at a rally and urged them to march on Congress to stop lawmakers from certifying the Electoral College results for President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

One woman was shot and killed by police, three other demonstrators died from medical emergencies, at least 15 police officers were hospitalized with injuries, and at least 68 people were arrested.

