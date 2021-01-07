Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that his company would continue to prevent President Trump from posting on their platform for at least the next two weeks until he exits office.

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Mr. Zuckerberg said in a post on Facebook. “Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

Facebook first barred Mr. Trump from its platform on Wednesday evening after the violence at the U.S. Capitol from the president’s angry supporters. Facebook initially said that the blockade would last 24 hours, but Mr. Zuckerberg said Facebook took more aggressive action because the president is using Facebook’s platform in a “fundamentally different” context than at any point in the preceding four years.

