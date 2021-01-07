The FBI on Thursday asked the public for help identifying the rioters who stormed the Capitol.

In a statement, the bureau said it is accepting digital tips and digital media, including photos and videos from the chaos Wednesday that laid siege to the building and sent lawmakers into lockdown.

“If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions we urge you to submit any information, photos or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol,” the FBI said in a statement.

“Our goal is to preserve the public’s constitutional right to protest by protecting everyone from violence and other criminal activity,” the statement continued.

Four people died on Wednesday, including one woman who was shot by Capitol Police as pro-Trump supporters rioted. Washington police said the three people — a woman and two men — died after apparently suffering “medical emergencies” near the Capitol grounds.

As of 9:30 p.m., 52 people were arrested, including five on weapons offenses.

