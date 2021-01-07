The FBI released a picture of the man it says planted two pipe bombs at the Republican National Committee headquarters during Wednesday’s riots.

In a series of tweets, the FBI Field Office in Washington also said it was “offering a reward of up to $50K for info leading to the location, arrest & conviction of the person(s) responsible for the pipe bombs.”

#FBIWFO is offering a reward of up to $50K for info leading to the location, arrest & conviction of the person(s) responsible for the pipe bombs found in DC on Jan. 6. https://t.co/q9pdw6Rnoy pic.twitter.com/aQ7Vz4uydO — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 8, 2021

“If you have any information concerning this incident, please contact the #FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at” the fbi.gov web site, the bureau’s Twitter account wrote.

Neither Thursday’s tweets nor the accompanying “Seeking Information” poster describe the suspect physically, and the photo doesn’t show his face.

In the photo, he is carrying a bag in his right hand as he walks past some garbage cans on a District street. His face is masked, both hands are gloved and he is wearing a light hoodie, dark pants and sneakers.

