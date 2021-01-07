Federal prosecutors expect to file 15 federal criminal cases against some of the violent Pro-Trump extremists who stormed the U.S Capitol, the acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin said Thursday.

Mr. Sherwin said one man who was arrested had a military semi-automatic rifle and 11 Molotov cocktails “that were ready to go.”

Other charges specifically related to the siege at the Capitol include unlawful entry, firearms charges, and as well as stealing property.

“There was a large amount of pilfering at the Capitol,” Mr. Sherwin told reporters. “Materials were stolen.”

Those cases will be on top of the 40 cases filed in the District of Columbia Superior Court over the past 36 hours, going back to the clashes that occurred Tuesday night before the Capitol was looted.

“That’s a good start, but in no regard is that the end, this is just the beginning,” Mr. Sherwin said of the initial charges.

Mr. Sherwin also said federal prosecutors are looking at possible sedition charges, but declined to say if any had been filed. Sedition is the act of inciting revolt or violence against a government with the intent of overthrowing it.

