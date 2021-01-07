NEW YORK (AP) - A water main break in the Bronx flooded the Cross Bronx Expressway early Thursday, trapping drivers and halting traffic and train service.

The 112-year-old water main burst at about 3 a.m., authorities said. Seven cars were stranded and eight people were rescued from their flooded vehicles, a Fire Department spokesperson said. No injuries were reported.

Southbound lanes of the expressway were closed at Jerome Avenue. They reopened later in the morning, the city’s Office of Emergency Management tweeted. Service on the No. 4 subway line was disrupted for several hours.

Ted Timbers, a spokesperson for the city Department of Environmental Protection, said repairs to the 48-inch water main were under way. Timbers said the water main was built in 1909.

