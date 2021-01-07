The violent demonstrations in Washington that culminated in a pro-Trump mob storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday prompted a statement from the head of U.S. military troops in Africa.

In a Thursday morning Twitter message, Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of U.S. Africa Command, and his senior enlisted adviser, Marine Corps Sgt. Major Richard Thresher, acknowledged that some of the troops may be concerned about the events unfolding in Washington, D.C.

“America has withstood much greater and graver challenges in the past, our Constitution remains our bedrock and our system of government is strong, resilient and will prevail,” Gen. Townsend and Sgt. Major Threster wrote. “U.S. Africa Command remains focused on our mission to protect and advance America’s security and interest in Africa.”

They said the American public expects them to “stay steady and keep clear eyes on our duty.”

“And we will,” Gen. Townsend and Sgt. Major Thresher wrote.

U.S. Africa Command is one of 11 unified combatant commands within the Department of Defense with a headquarters located in Stuttgart, Germany.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.