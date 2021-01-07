Top Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee said Thursday that the panel will investigate Wednesday’s violent storming of the U.S. Capitol and suggested that they plan to haul officials involved in for questioning.

“To ensure the safety of those who work and visit here, we must get to the bottom of these breakdowns and prevent them from ever happening again,” said Reps. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut and Tim Ryan of Ohio.

The lawmakers said a subcommittee “is robustly investigating yesterday’s events, including with hearings to directly question key leaders about what went wrong.”

Ms. DeLauro chairs the appropriations committee and Mr. Ryan chairs the subcommittee with oversight of U.S. Capitol Police spending.

The lawmakers said President Trump and Mr. Trump’s supporters are responsible for the “coup attempt” on Wednesday.

“However, the breach of the Capitol raises serious questions about what law enforcement did and what they should have done differently,” Ms. DeLauro and Mr. Ryan said.

