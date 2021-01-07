The House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving will be submitting his resignation, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday.

“I’m calling for the resignation of the chief of the Capitol Police,” the California Democrat said. “And I have received notice from the Sergeant-at-Arms, Mr. [Paul D.] Irving, that he will be submitting his resignation today.”

Steven A. Sund is chief of the U.S. Capitol Police.

Mrs. Pelosi said Mr. Sund never called her after the violent chaos that unfolded.

She said that additionally there needs to be a comprehensive after-action review of the chaos that put lawmakers, staffers and reporters at risk.

Senate Democratic Leader Charles E. Schumer said he plans to fire the Senate Sergeant at Arms Michael C. Stenger.

Top security officials are facing intense scrutiny from lawmakers in the aftermath of Wednesday’s deadly attack on the Capitol during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results.

