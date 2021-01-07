President-elect Joseph R. Biden said Thursday that the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday was the culmination of President Trump’s yearslong assault on U.S. democratic institutions.

“It was chaos,” Mr. Biden said in a speech in Wilmington, Delaware. “They were a riotous mob. Insurrectionists. Domestic terrorists.”

Mr. Biden said people should have been able to see it coming.

“In the past four years, we’ve had a president who’s made his contempt for our democracy, our Constitution, the rule of law clear in everything he has done,” Mr. Biden said. “He unleashed an all-out assault on our institutions of our democracy from the outset. And yesterday was the culmination of that unrelenting attack.”

Mr. Biden said law enforcement trying to restore order wouldn’t have been as accommodating to Black protesters.

“No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn’t have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol,” he said. “We all know that’s true, and it is unacceptable.”

Some lawmakers have called for Vice President Mike Pence and Mr. Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to relieve the president of his duties in light of the president’s conduct on Wednesday.

Mr. Biden said he wasn’t going to take a position on that issue Thursday.

Mr. Trump had held a rally earlier in the day on Wednesday spurring on supporters who had gathered to protest the counting of the Electoral College votes in Congress.

The president later posted a videotaped recording to social media telling supporters that “we love you” but that they should disperse. Social media companies later locked his accounts.

Mr. Biden spoke before introducing his picks for top Justice Department positions, including Judge Merrick Garland, his pick to be the next U.S. attorney general.

