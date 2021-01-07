President-elect Joseph R. Biden is expected to name Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as his nominee for labor secretary and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo as his pick for commerce secretary, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

Mr. Walsh, a former union leader, beat out other potential picks such as Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and Julie Su, secretary for the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency.

Passing over Ms. Su isn’t likely to sit well with the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, which had been lobbying Mr. Biden to name an Asian American and Pacific Islander to his Cabinet.

Ms. Raimondo had been talked about as a potential pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services under Mr. Biden before taking herself out of the running for that post.

In picking Mr. Walsh and Ms. Raimondo, Mr. Biden is running out of top-level posts where he can try to install Republican candidates.

But with Democrats soon to take effective control of the U.S. Senate, Mr. Biden doesn’t necessarily need to win over Senate Republicans for his nominees as long as his party hangs together.

With Senate Democrats’ new majority, Mr. Sanders is now in line to chair the Senate budget committee.

