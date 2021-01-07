Sen. Josh Hawley stood firm Thursday against a barrage of criticism that he had instigated the Capitol riots the previous day, saying he would “never apologize” for questioning the 2020 election results.

“I will never apologize for giving voice to the millions of Missourians and Americans who have concerns about the integrity of our elections. That’s my job, and I will keep doing it,” Mr. Hawley told Columbia ABC affiliate KMIZ-17.

A band of pro-Trump demonstrators breached security and overran the Capitol as a joint session of Congress met to certify the Electoral College victory of President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

Mr. Hawley and other Trump supporters in Congress had pledged to raise objections at the mostly-ceremonial event to certifying the votes of swing states where they say voter fraud and unconstitutional election-law mischief took place.

After the mob was dispersed and Congress reconvened, most of the other senators who had said they would challenge swing states’ results backed off. Mr. Hawley continued to objects to Arizona’s votes though and launched a new challenge to Pennsylvania’s late in the evening.

According to KMIZ-17, a Wednesday photo shows Mr. Hawley with his fist raised as he enters the Capitol and greets some pro-Trump demonstrators outside.

The Missouri Democratic Party accused him in a statement of having “aided and abetted an attack on our democracy and U.S. Capitol. Josh Hawley does not deserve to be called a Senator.”

