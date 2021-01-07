Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday that he believes President Trump should step down or be ousted from office following a siege at the U.S. Capitol.

“I think there’s no question that America would be better off if the president would resign or be removed from office and if [Vice President] Mike Pence would conduct the peaceful transition of power over the next 13 days until President Biden is sworn in,” Mr. Hogan said at a press conference.

The Republican governor said Mr. Pence is a friend who he has “tremendous respect for,” and who “did the right thing” Thursday by officially confirming President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s victory. The decision was made despite Mr. Trump‘s comments earlier in the week that if Mr. Pence did accept the Electoral College results, he “won’t like him as much.”

“He stood up for the rule of law, and we need leadership right now and we need to stop all of this craziness,” Mr. Hogan said.

Other lawmakers also have called for the president’s resignation or removal, arguing that his claims of widespread voter fraud helped incite the storming of the Capitol, where lawmakers were working Wednesday to certify the election results.

