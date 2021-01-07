KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - The suspect in custody in a fatal double stabbing in Kenosha is being held on tentative charges of first-degree intentional homicide, strangulation and child abuse.

Police said they received a call to a residence about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday about a possible sex crime. Responding officers said they found a 49-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were dead and a 15-year-old injured. Three other children, ages 15, 10 and 6, were also in the house.

A 24-year-old man who lives at the home was arrested.

When officers arrived they discovered that some type of struggle had taken place. Additional officers were called to the scene.

A group of family and friends gathered outside the house Wednesday afternoon and watched as the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office removed the two bodies from the home.

