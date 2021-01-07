Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger has become the highest-ranking White House official to resign in the wake of the violence by Trump supporters at the Capitol.

Mr. Pottinger resigned in protest over the episode on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported. His boss, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, reportedly was talked out of quitting.

Also resigning on Wednesday were Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump, and Sarah Matthews, deputy White House press secretary.

More resignations are expected.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.