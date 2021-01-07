Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Thursday that Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger has resigned at his request.

The move comes after pro-Trump protesters and agitators broke into the Capitol building Wednesday during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results.

“Deputy Sergeant at Arms Jennifer Hemingway will now serve the Senate as Acting Sergeant at Arms, pursuant to statute,” the Kentucky Republican said.

“I thank Jennifer in advance for her service as we begin to examine the serious failures that transpired yesterday and continue and strengthen our preparations for a safe and successful inauguration on January 20th,” he added.

Senate Democratic Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, had said he planned to fire Mr. Stenger once his party took the majority in the coming days

