Former First Lady Michelle Obama on Thursday urged tech companies to permanently ban President Trump.

Mrs. Obama called for the tech companies to take action in a post on Twitter responding to the violence at the Capitol on Wednesday.

“Now is the time for Silicon Valley companies to stop enabling this monstrous behavior—and go even further than they have already by permanently banning this man from their platforms and putting in place policies to prevent their technology from being used by the nation’s leaders to fuel insurrection,” said Mrs. Obama in a statement shared on Twitter.

“And if we have any hope of improving this nation, now is the time for swift and serious consequences for the failure of leadership that led to yesterday’s shame.”

Mrs. Obama‘s statement added that the work of repairing America is not of a single political party or politician and will require all Americans to work together.

Prior to Mrs. Obama‘s statement on Thursday afternoon, Facebook blocked Mr. Trump indefinitely and Twitter locked Mr. Trump out of his personal account, @realDonaldTrump.

